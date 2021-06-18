Daniel ‘Big O’ Smith
Daniel Keith Smith, 53, of Donalds, SC, passed away on June 13, 2021.
He is survived by a son Daniel Smith Jr. (Little Danny), daughters Kennedi Hallee Smith and Kylie Smith, a step-daughter Letray Jenkins, brothers Tim Smith and Chris Smith, maternal grandmother Mary Blackstone, and special aunt and uncle Gail and Randy Childs and two grandchildren Lukas and Kailey Smith.
Daniel is predeceased by his father Larry “Dog Jaws” Smith, mother Rena Smith and paternal grandmother Odell Smith.
Danny also had a special friend Angel Elledge who was there til the end. Also a special thanks to Hardwood Cruisers for all the support.
Danny loved fishing and riding motorcycles.
A private service will be held at a later date.