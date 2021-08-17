MCORMICK — Daniel Benjamin Crockett, 68, of McCormick, was born October 25, 1952 to the late Benjamin Elliott Crockett, Jr. and Hazel Ruth Mumford Crockett.
Dan is survived by two sisters, Carmen C. Burnett (Albert) of Greenwood and Dale Anne C. Tuckers of Florence; a brother Patrick Crockett (Sandra White) of Abbeville; two nieces, Lynn Burnett of Gray Court and Dresden Tucker Lamb (Matt) of Florence; three nephews, Troy Tucker of Florence, Matthew Crockett (Anna) of Hendersonville, NC, and Andrew Crockett (Brittani) of Irmo; two great-nieces, a great-nephew and a great-great niece.
A celebration of Dan's life will take place at the family lake house at a later date. Please contact a survivor for further information.
