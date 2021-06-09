Danese Chappelle Ruff
Mrs. Danese Chappelle Ruff was born on May 03, 1942, in Greenwood, South Carolina. She was preceded in death by: her mother, Ruth Wade; her stepfather, Willie James Wade; her loving grandparents, Ed and Maggie Chappelle; and her beloved husband, of 55 years, Leroy W. Ruff. She departed this earthly world to be with the Lord on Monday, May 31, 2021.
Mrs. Ruff was educated in the Greenwood County School system, and graduated from Edgewood High School. She continued her education and received her undergraduate degree in Business Administration, with a minor in Accounting, from Voorhees College, and her master’s degree in social work from the University of South Carolina. She was a licensed master social worker, and gerontologist. She retried from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), as a supervisor, after over 20 years of service helping others. In addition to her work at DHEC, she also held a Criminal Justice Specialist certification.
Mrs. Ruff gave her life to the Lord and was baptized at an early age. She was a member of Friendship Baptist Church, in Ninety Six, SC. After relocating to Columbia, SC, she joined Brookland Baptist Church, and was a member of the Intercessory Prayer Ministry.
Throughout her life, she was actively involved in several professional and social organizations. She was a member of the South Carolina Gerontological Society, National Association of Social Workers, and served on the South Carolina Council on Aging. She received many accolades for her professional career such as the Heroes In the Field award for her contributions and work with the March of Dimes, Palmetto Healthy Start, and Select Health of SC, Inc. She was also a recipient of the Michael D. Jarrett Outstanding Customer Service Award from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.
Mrs. Ruff was a Golden Life member of Delta Sigma Theta, Inc. and served the Columbia Alumnae Chapter as treasurer, for a number of years. She was a member of the Primrose Temple #611 of the I.B.P.O.E of Elks, Mt Pisgah Chapter #418 Order of the Eastern Star, Women’s Home Aide Lodge #12, the Wisteria Garden Club, and she was a member of The Red Hat Society, Red Hatters. She won several ribbons for her floral arrangements for the various flower shows in which she competed.
There are many words and attributes to describe Mrs. Ruff. She was an author, entrepreneur, inventor-holding several patents, counselor, and also a caregiver. Most importantly, she was a caring wife, mother, sister, grandmother, aunt, and friend. Mrs. Ruff is most remembered for her sweet spirit, thoughtfulness, kindness, wise counsel, generosity, and compassion. She enjoyed listening to gospel music and relaxing, while listening to Bob Marley; she was a big fan.
Mrs. Danese Chappelle Ruff leaves to celebrate her life through their words, actions, and kindness towards others: her daughters, Danika (Thurman) Geathers, of Acworth, GA, Nicol (John) Brandon, of Waxhaw, NC; brothers, Nathaniel (Elizabeth) Chappelle, of Seattle, WA, and Jesse (Carolyn) Jacobs, of Rock Hill, SC; grandchildren, Thurman Geathers, II, Kaelyn Geathers, Noelle Brandon, and Maya Brandon; sisters-in-law, Wilhelmina (Kenneth-deceased) Robinson and Clara (LB) Thomas, both of Ninety Six, SC; nieces and nephews, Junapha Robinson (Antoine) Harris, Felicia Chappelle (Luther) Redd, Dexter (Glenda) Thomas, Kimbrelyn Robinson, Brett (Jennifer) Thomas, Dekara Thomas, Jayla Thomas, Karla Thomas, Claire Teresa (Erick) Ballesteros, Micaella Chappelle, and Jonathan Chappelle; and many other loving relatives, caring friends, neighbors, and those who contributed to her care over the years.
