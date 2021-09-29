Daniel "Dan" Keith Traynham, 59, of 916 East Grumling Road, Hodges, husband of Sandra Traynham, passed away Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at AnMed Health Medical Center.
Born in Greenville, he was a son of the late Thadeus P. Traynham and Dixie Rucker Traynham. Dan spent his career in the computer technology industry for over 28 years serving with the military, SLED, and Greenville Technical College. He was a US Air Force veteran serving for 8 years including one tour in Okinawha, Japan and one tour in Barksdale Air Force Base, LA. Dan was a Mason; loved life and enjoyed making people laugh; spending time with his family and friends; anything outdoors; football; and bowling.
Surviving in addition to his wife Sandy are his sons, Chase Traynham and Brent Bell (Jennifer); sister, Lisa Weeks (Bill); brother, Tommy Traynham (Deanna); sister-in-laws, Sherry Vines (Robert) and Janet Busbey (Toney); grandson, Barrett Bell and granddaughter, Brensley Bell; along with several nieces, nephews, and extended family and friends.
Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday at the Harley Funeral Home Chapel with the Bishop Ray Boggs officiating. Burial will follow at First Mt. Moriah Baptist Church Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Gage Timmerman, Steve Waymouth, Tommy Traynham, Brent Bell, Bill Weeks, Toney Busbey, and Robert Vines.
Honorary escort will be Chase Traynham.
The service will be live streamed and available to view by visiting Dan's life tribute page at www.harleyfuneralhome.com, where you can leave messages for the family.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 - 2:00 p.m. before the service on Monday at the funeral home.
The family will be at the home.