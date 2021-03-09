WARE SHOALS — Daniel "Dan" Jeffrey Golden, 68, of Powerhouse Road, died Saturday, March 6, 2021 at his home.
Born in Long Island, NY, he was a son of the late James E. and Miriam Daniel Golden. He was a member of Kings Chapel United Methodist Church and was a self employed gunsmith. He was a graduate of Evans High School of Augusta, and Lees McRae College of Banner Elk, NC. He held the rank of 5th degree Black Belt in Shito-Ryu and 2nd degree in Judo. He ran the Ware Shoals and Greenwood Golden Dragon Karate School for many years lovingly passing on his knowledge to hundreds of students.
Surviving are a daughter, Heather Golden Molewski (Joe) of Eastman, GA, a brother James Patrick Golden, Sr. (Cookie) of High Point, NC, grandchildren, Brooke Nardi, Brayden Nardi, Barrett Nardi, and Benjamin Molewski, two nephews, Dr. Jeffrey Golden of High Point, NC and Patrick Golden, Jr. (Amy) of Lexington, NC, and an aunt Carolyn Godfrey of Ware Shoals.
Graveside services will be held at 3 p.m. on Thursday, March 11, 2021 at Greenwood Memorial Gardens, with David D. Bauknight officiating.
The family will be at their respective homes. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Kings Chapel United Methodist Church, c/o Amelia Fricks, 268 West Sullivan Road, Ware Shoals, SC 29692. Online condolences may be made at www.ParkerWhitePruitt.com