Damon David Dean Clark, 24, of Greenwood, died Tuesday, April 6, 2021.
Born in Greenwood, he was the son of Larry Wayne Clark, Jr. and Nicole Mooney Amerson. Damon was a mechanic and of the Baptist faith.
Surviving are his mother and step-father, Charles Daniel Amerson; his father and step-mother, Susie Marie Clark; sisters: Alexis Busbee, Caitlin Clark, Rebecca Clark, Samantha Clark, Lacy Brown, Madison Amerson, Kameron Amerson, Alexis Tullis and Ashleigh Tullis; brothers, Robert Rodgers, Jeremy Clark, Tony Clark, Daniel Amerson, Jonathan Tullis and Judson Tullis; along with several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday at Harley Funeral Home Chape,l with the Rev. Dr. Marvin O'Neal Hughes officiating. The service can be viewed as a live-stream by visiting Damon's life tribute page at www.harleyfuneralhome.com, where you can also leave messages for the family. Burial will follow in Greenwood Memorial Gardens.
Pallbearers will be Nick Deanhardt, Matthew Dobbins, Hunter Wilson, Brandon Carroll, Kaine Bannister and Bradley Fabbro.
The family will receive friends on Sunday at the funeral home from 6-8 p,m.
The family is at the home of his mother, 115 Milling Court, Greenwood.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be sent to Damon Clark Account c/o Harley Funeral Home, PO Box 777, Greenwood, SC 29648.
"For it is by grace you have been saved through faith; and this is not from yourselves, it is the gift of God" Ephesians 2:8.