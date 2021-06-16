Dalton Joseph Boyce
Dalton Boyce, 65, of Greenwood, passed away Saturday June 12, 2021 at the Hospice House of Greenwood. Born in Joanna, he was the son of the late Rafe Russell Boyce and Madie Elizabeth Rogers Boyce. He is survived by his wife, Angela Boyce, three children, Alice Boyce, Russell (Laura) Boyce, Dalton Jr. (Nichole) Boyce, seven grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren; all of Greenwood.
A Memorial Service will be held at 6 p.m. on Thursday June 17 at Sandridge Baptist Church, with Rev. Marty Dorn officiating. Prior to the service, the family will receive friends at the church beginning at 5 p.m.
The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses, and staff at the Hospice House of Greenwood for their recent kindness and grace. Memorial contributions, in memory of Dalton, may be sent to Hospice and Palliative Care of the Piedmont 408 West Alexander Ave. Greenwood, SC 29649.