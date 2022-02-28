Dale Ross, 64, passed away at his home in Greenwood, SC, on the morning of February 24, 2022, after a lengthy and courageous battle with Covid-19 pneumonia, with his wife Carolyn Kole Ross at his side.
Born in Chicago, IL, April 25, 1957, he was the son of the late Dale Gordon Ross and Elaine Geraldine King Ross, (ID). Dale served in the U.S. Marine Corps as an embassy guard overseas, owned his own maintenance business in Fallbrook, CA, and later enjoyed traveling and working as a semi-truck driver. He retired from the Post Falls School District, ID, as a beloved custodian and especially enjoyed working with the special needs students. Dale loved running, biking, fishing, hiking, and kayaking. His strong work ethic, helping heart, quick humor and unconditional love will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
Mr. Ross is preceded in death by brother Tom Ross (Kathy), NV, and survived by sister Tracy Rudd-Heilig (Jeroen) ID, nieces Alex (Andrew) Kaplan, ID, and Allie Butts, CA, children, Brian Ready, (Kimberly) SC, Christopher Ross, NV, Tyler Ross (Taylor), ID, Christine Rosas (David), VA, David Petro (Krystel), CA, Lucas Petro, CA, grandchildren Kendra and Kourtney Ross, Olivia, Isabella and Kaela Ready, and Parker, Preston and Pierce Rosas.
A memorial service will be held on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 3 p.m. at New Spring Church, Greenwood, SC. Pastor Matt Alley will be officiating.
