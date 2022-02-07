Daisy Murphy

BRADLEY — Daisy Frix Murphy, 82, of 305 Handson Road, Bradley, widow of Charles Murphy, passed away Sunday, February 6, 2022 at Self Regional Medical Center.

Born in Athens, GA, she was a daughter of the late Frank Warren and Emma Chancey Warren. She retired from Greenwood Mills and attended New Market Baptist Church. She enjoyed gardening, sitting on her front porch, watching cooking shows, and Monday night wrestling.

Surviving are her children, Pam Sumner (James) of Greenwood, Peewee Chrisley (Donna) of Newberry, and Jerrie Frix (Kay) of Saluda; sister, Lottie Whitehead; brother, Hershel Pierce, both of Georgia; numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren; and her fur baby, Mandy.

She was preceded in death by multiple brothers and sisters.

Graveside services will be held at 3 p.m. on Wednesday at Greenwood Memorial Gardens, with the Rev. Stanley Sprouse officiating.

The service will be recorded and uploaded to Daisy’s life tribute page at www.harleyfuneralhome.com, where you can leave messages for the family.

The family will receive friends following the service.

The family members will be at their respective homes.

