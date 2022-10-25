Daisy Dukes Rodgers, 86, resident of Hutson Street, widow of Thomas Ray Rodgers, passed away Monday, October 24, 2022, at Ashley House.
Born November 8, 1935, in Greenwood, SC, she was a daughter of Thomas Franklin and Janie Palestine Rush Dukes. She graduated from Ninety Six High School and retired from Capsugel.
She was a member of New Journey Church.
Surviving are a son, Thomas James Rodgers (Lynn) of Greenwood; five grandchildren, Wylie Ray Hembree (Meg), Joshua Thomas Rodgers (Britton), Kevin Nicholas Hembree (Stephanie), Kaitlin Rebekah McManus, and Casey Danielle Rodgers; three great-grandchildren, Natalie Rose McManus, Hyatt Thomas Rodgers, Steven Dukes Hembree; a sister, Janie Frances Sprouse of Greenwood; and two special friends, Barbara McElroy and Jeanette Butler.
She was predeceased by a daughter, Kimberly Rae Hembree; son-in-law, Wylie Roger Hembree; a grandson, Matthew Talbert Rodgers; eleven brother and sisters; and a faithful companion, Mayzie.
A funeral service will be conducted at 3 p.m. Wednesday from the Blyth Funeral Home Chapel, with Rev. Jimmy Tucker and Rev. Herman Bradley officiating.
Burial will follow at Greenwood Memorial Gardens.
Pallbearers will be Ray Hembree, Kevin Hembree, Joshua Rodgers, Andrew Sprouse, Adam Jones, and Paul Jones.
The family will be at their respective homes and will receive friends at the funeral home from 2-3 Wednesday afternoon.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to New Journey Church, 330 Deadfall Rd. W., Greenwood, SC 29649 or to The Humane Society of Greenwood, P.O. Box 49776, Greenwood, SC 29649.
