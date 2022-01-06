HODGES — Daisy Carolyn Clardy Sanders, 78, of 230 Riley Road, Hodges, SC, passed away on January 4, 2022 in Greenwood. Services will be held 1 p.m. Sunday January 9, 2022 at Good Hope Baptist Church, with Rev. Samuel L. Stroud IV, officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Public viewing will be from 1-6 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. The family is at the home and ask that you wear a mask during visitation. Percival Tompkins Funeral Home is honored to serve the Sanders family.

