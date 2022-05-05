NINETY SIX — Charles Zelotis "CZ" Turner, 92, of Kitson Street in Ninety Six, passed away Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at his home.
A son of the late Lloyd Smith and Effie Mae (Dorn) Turner, he was born on October 5, 1929 in Greenwood. He was member of the baseball team and graduated from Ninety Six High School in 1947. He enlisted in the National Guard in 1947 and then the US Marine Corps in 1948. A long military career included duty stations in California, South Carolina, The Pentagon in Washington, DC and Hawaii. After retirement from the military, Mr. Turner went on to a successful second career in real estate management. CZ was a member of the Gideons International and South Greenwood Assembly of God.
He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, Herschel and James Turner; a grandson, Charles Smith (Chuck) Turner and his wife Donna (Barber) Turner.
He is survived by his wife, Edith McKinney Turner of Greenwood; son, Lloyd Scott Turner (Linda) of Charleston, SC; daughters Charlene Turner Smith of Copperas Cove, TX, and Carolyn Turner Owens (Mark) of Chapin, SC; grandchildren Jennifer Smith Gray (Walter) of Copperas Cove, TX, Andrew Smith (Lisa) of Kempner, TX, and Crystal Turner Simmons (Derrick) of Hanahan, SC; and great-grandchildren Bryan Cox, Katelyn Turner, Angelina Smith, Saydie Smith, Mason Turner, Nathan Smith and Gauge Turner.
Mr. Turner's family laid him to rest in Elmwood Cemetery, with the Rev. Carroll Harrison presiding. Services were private.
Harley Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
