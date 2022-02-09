Cynthia White Williams

Cynthia “Cyndi” White Williams, 54, wife of Gavin Williams, went to sleep on Thursday, February 3, 2022, at Prisma Health Richland Hospital. Born in Greenwood, she was the daughter of the late Wiley White, Sr. and Rev. Dora Ann White.

She was a former member of Morris Chapel Baptist Church and a current member of Bible Way Church on Atlas Road in Columbia, where she was a member of the Women’s ministry, and she was the founder of My Heart My Breast foundation. She was a paralegal for Bernstein and Bernstein Law Firm.

She leaves to cherish her memories her husband, Gavin, of the home, her mother, Rev. Dora Ann White, of Greenwood, three sons, Cortez (Alesia) Miller, of Atlanta, GA, Jiara (Ashley) Miller, of Columbia, SC, and Corey “C.J.” Miller, of the home, grandchildren; Karson Phelps, Aiden Farley and soon to be granddaughter, brothers; Ralph (Charlena) Anderson, and Anthony Wayne White, both of Greenwood and Rev. Dr. Wiley “Stan” (Michelle) White, of Cheraw, SC, sisters; Rev. Annie Doris (Rev. Roosevelt) Brooks, of Greenwood and Yvonne Louden, of Ninety Six, father and mother-in-law Bishop Frank and Paulette Williams and sister-in-law Casie Williams, Godmother Lillie Ruth Hill, of Promised Land, Godbrother Robert Dean, Godsister Kay Wardlaw and Rev. Annette Edwards, Godchildren Kiera Harris, Yalyzia Luck and Mark Wilson and a host of Godchildren, nieces, nephews and friends to cherish her memories.

Services will be held Saturday, February 12, 2022, at Morris Chapel Baptist Church at 2 p.m., with Rev. Dr. Wiley White, Jr. officiating, Bishop Oliver T. McCray, Pastor, presiding. The body will placed in the church at 1 p.m. Masks must be worn to attend the service. Viewing will be Friday, February 11, 2022, from 1-6 p.m. at Robinson and Son Mortuary, Inc. Please be mindful and practice social distancing and wear a mask. Online condolences may be sent to robson@nctv.com. Arrangements are being handled by Robinson and Son Mortuary Inc.

