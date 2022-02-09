Cynthia White Williams

Cynthia “Cyndi” White Williams, 54, wife of Gavin Williams, went to sleep on Thursday, February 3, 2022, at Prisma Health Richland Hospital. Born in Greenwood, she was the daughter of the late Wiley White, Sr. and Rev. Dora Ann White.
She was a former member of Morris Chapel Baptist Church and a current member of Bible Way Church on Atlas Road in Columbia, where she was a member of the Women’s ministry, and she was the founder of My Heart My Breast foundation. She was a paralegal for Bernstein and Bernstein Law Firm.
She leaves to cherish her memories her husband, Gavin, of the home, her mother, Rev. Dora Ann White, of Greenwood, three sons, Cortez (Alesia) Miller, of Atlanta, GA, Jiara (Ashley) Miller, of Columbia, SC, and Corey “C.J.” Miller, of the home, grandchildren; Karson Phelps, Aiden Farley and soon to be granddaughter, brothers; Ralph (Charlena) Anderson, and Anthony Wayne White, both of Greenwood and Rev. Dr. Wiley “Stan” (Michelle) White, of Cheraw, SC, sisters; Rev. Annie Doris (Rev. Roosevelt) Brooks, of Greenwood and Yvonne Louden, of Ninety Six, father and mother-in-law Bishop Frank and Paulette Williams and sister-in-law Casie Williams, Godmother Lillie Ruth Hill, of Promised Land, Godbrother Robert Dean, Godsister Kay Wardlaw and Rev. Annette Edwards, Godchildren Kiera Harris, Yalyzia Luck and Mark Wilson and a host of Godchildren, nieces, nephews and friends to cherish her memories.
Services will be held Saturday, February 12, 2022, at Morris Chapel Baptist Church at 2 p.m., with Rev. Dr. Wiley White, Jr. officiating, Bishop Oliver T. McCray, Pastor, presiding. The body will placed in the church at 1 p.m. Masks must be worn to attend the service. Viewing will be Friday, February 11, 2022, from 1-6 p.m. at Robinson and Son Mortuary, Inc. Please be mindful and practice social distancing and wear a mask. Online condolences may be sent to robson@nctv.com. Arrangements are being handled by Robinson and Son Mortuary Inc.
Obituary submissions should be made by funeral homes at memoriams.com. Flag emblems are included for free, upon request, for all veteran obituaries. Up to two photos can be included with paid obituaries only for a per-photo fee.
Death announcements are also available at memoriams.com. They are limited to 50 words and can only contain name, age and address of deceased, wife/husband or widow/widower of, date of death, place of death, home where family members are gathered and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
Submission deadline for placement in the next day’s edition is 4:15 p.m. daily, including weekends. Deadlines are subject to change based on holidays and special circumstances, such as inclement weather. Submitted notices are deemed accurate for ad placement and should be thoroughly reviewed prior to final submission, including pricing considerations. The Index-Journal is not responsible for inaccuracies after final copy submission. Please contact memoriams.com Support Team at 877-705-4995 for any assistance with your submission.
Individuals wishing to submit an obituary should do so through the funeral home handling the arrangements.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Facebook account to leave a message.