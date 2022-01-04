EDGEFIELD — Cynthia Teresa Sluder, 69, resident of Edgefield Post-Acute, passed away Sunday, November 14, 2021.

Born in Oconee, she was a daughter of the late Levis Grant Sluder and Edna Mae Putnam Sluder. She was often known as "the life of the party" and loved her family and pets the most.

She was the last surviving member of her immediate family.

Surviving are her nieces, Penny Matthews and Karen Sluder Piner; nephew, Jay Sluder; and many loving family members and friends.

A visitation will be held from 1-3 p.m. on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at Harley Funeral Home and Crematory.

Memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 7023 Merrifield, VA 22116.

Messages and photos may be shared with the family by visiting Cynthia's life tribute page at www.harleyfuneralhome.com.

