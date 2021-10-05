GREENVILLE — Cynthia Matthews Rush, 88, of Greenville, SC passed away on September 25, 2021. Her parents were Hubert Matthews and Louise Glover Matthews. She is survived by her brother, Buddy Matthews(Annette), her children, Debbie Cathcart, Jerald Rush(April) and her 6 grandchildren; Austin, Mason and Kenzie Cathcart, Matt(Holly), Caroline and Whitney Rush, as well as her niece, Denise and nephews, Tony(Teresa) and Lee(Chrissy). Cynthia was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Rush, and her son Craig Rush. Cynthia was an incredible mother, grandmother, nurse and Clemson Tiger fan. She and Bill loved Edwards Road Baptist Church and were members for 40 years.
The Funeral Service will be held Friday, October 15th at noon, at Edwards Road Baptist Church in Greenville, SC (the visitation begins at 11am). The burial will be held at 3pm at Greenwood Memorial Gardens, Greenwood, SC.
Memorials may be made to Edwards Road Baptist Church, 1050 Edwards Road, Greenville, SC 29615.
Friends are encouraged to leave condolences for the family at www.thomasmcafee.com.