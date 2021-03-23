Cynthia Denise Little Spencer, 60, former resident of 205 Sycamore Drive, wife of Mark Spencer, passed away Friday, March 19, 2021, at McCormick Rehabilitation and Healthcare.
Born August 25, 1960, in Greenwood, she was a daughter of the late William S. Little, Sr. and Carrie B. Chappelle Smith. She attended Greenwood High School and was retired from Greenwood Mills, Durst Plant.
She was a member of Deliverance Outreach Church in Carlisle.
Surviving in addition to her husband of Carlisle are three sons, Marcus Spencer, Kenneth Spencer and Justin Spencer, all of Greenwood; three brothers, William S. Little, Jr., Victor Little and Alan Little, all of Greenwood; two sisters, Tammie Little and Jacqueline Diane Little, both of Greenwood; her mother-in-law, Dorothy Spencer of Carlisle; three sisters-in-law, Sandra Little of Greenwood, Carolyn Hardy and Cathy (Rev. Eddie) McConnell, all of Carlisle; three brothers-in-law, Keith (Maxine) Spencer, Mike (Diane) Spencer, Jr., all of Carlisle and Charles (Elaine) Spencer of Dayton, OH; eleven grandchildren.
She was predeceased by two brothers, Barry Little and Wayne Little; and a sister, Frances Alexander.
Graveside services will be conducted 3 p.m. Saturday, at the Evening Star Cemetery in Greenwood, with Rev. Eddie McConnell officiating.
The family is at the home on Sycamore Drive and will receive friends at the cemetery from 2-3 p.m. Saturday afternoon.
The body is at Blyth Funeral Home and will be placed on the grave at 1:30 Saturday afternoon.
