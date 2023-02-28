Cynthia Lee Penman Wanda Rinker Feb 28, 2023 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Cynthia Lee Penman, 64, resident of Kingston Drive, wife of John Stanley Penman, passed away Saturday, February 25, 2023, at Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont.Born April 26, 1958, in Gallipolis, OH, she was a member of VFW 8131 Auxiliary.Funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Thursday at Blyth Funeral Home Chapel, with Rev. Archie Moore officiating.Burial will be at Greenwood Memorial Gardens.The family will receive friends 1-2 Thursday afternoon at the funeral home.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont, 408 W. Alexander Ave. Greenwood, SC 29646.For online condolences, please visit www.blythfuneralhome.com.Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the Penman family. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Religion Ethnology Architecture Most read stories Greenwood County wreck claims life of Bradley man Greenwood man faces attempted murder charge District 50 announces administration changes Greenwood FD responds to weekend fires on Osborne Avenue Cross Hill man dies in Friday morning shooting Watkins receives Leadingage Recognition Upson to speak at Democratic Party meeting Lander University, York Technical College announce series of Articulation Agreements Smith receives scholarship check from GCMA GCCF awards grant to BSA - Blue Ridge Council Green attends Digestive Disease National Coalition Daughters of the American Revolution meet at library Church members attend Gullah Geeche event