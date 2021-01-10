EDGEFIELD — Cynthia B. Bright, 63, passed away peacefully Monday, January 4, 2021, surrounded by the loves of her life, her five beautiful children. She was born March 31,1957 in Queens, New York to the late Lula Mae Strom.
Cynthia was most dedicated to her five children, instilling the foundations of love, strength, and the importance of education. She kept them grounded in faith at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church. Second to her children, she was extremely devoted and proud of her 29 years of service as an ER Unit Secretary at Self Regional Hospital where she demonstrated an exceptional work ethic. Surviving a near fatal car accident, she displayed her greatest attributes of strength and resilience. Cynthia faced her biggest battle fighting breast cancer head-on with strength and stubbornness that held true until GOD called her home. She loved her dogs, Roxi and Hope. She also enjoyed cooking, gardening, and knitting blankets and scarves for family and friends.
Cynthia leaves behind to cherish her memory: three daughters, Cynthrea (Edwin) Font of Pensacola, Florida, April Bright of Snellville, Georgia, Antoinette Bright of Lexington, South Carolina; two sons, William Bright of San Diego, California, Antonio Bright of Atlanta, Georgia; two grandchildren, Jaslyn Medina of San Diego, California and George Font of Pensacola, Florida; sister, Imogene Martin of Mobile, Alabama; an aunt, Pearl Ricks of Edgefield, South Carolina; an uncle, Benjamin Strom of New Ellington, South Carolina. She also leaves behind a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, and her dear work family at Self Regional Hospital in Greenwood, South Carolina.
We the family of Ms. Cynthia B. Bright appreciate the many expressions of sympathy shown during our bereavement. May GOD bless each of you.
Please join us in celebrating her life on Tuesday, January 12, 2021, at 2 p.m. at G. L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary, 250 Coral Street, Edgefield, SC 29824. (803-279-0026) A viewing will be held at the mortuary on Monday, January 11, 2021 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Flowers may be sent to the mortuary.
Donations in Cynthia's Honor may be made to the Self Regional Foundation - Attn: Cancer Center (1325 Spring St, Greenwood, SC 29646 (864) 725-7100.