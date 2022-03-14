HODGES — James Curtis Townsend, 68, resident of Nation Road, husband of Jan Akers Townsend, passed away Sunday, March 13, 2022 at his home.

Born on August 7, 1953, in Greenwood, he was a son of the late Robert Light Townsend Sr. and Evelyn Lillie Sheriff and Herbert Messer. Curtis retired from Capsugel after 32 years and was a member of the Wild Hogs Motorcycle Club. Along with being a motorcycle enthusiast, Curtis enjoyed hunting, fishing, race cars, all things racing and was an avid animal lover.

He was of the Baptist faith.

Surviving in addition to his wife are his daughter, Jessica Stone (Shane Salters) of Hodges; one brother, Robert (Bobbie) Townsend, Jr., of Hodges; three grandchildren, Bryson Salters, Karlie Stone and Grason Stone.

Curtis was twice married, first to the late Duranda Luquire Townsend.

Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Thursday from the Blyth Funeral Home Chapel, with Pastor Mac Jones officiating. Burial will follow in Greenwood Memorial Gardens.

The family is at the home of his daughter, Jessica, 702 E. Townsend Road, Hodges and will receive friends at the funeral home from 1-2 Thursday afternoon.

Pallbearers will be Mike Horne, Mike Fleming, Jeff Gunnoe, James Sheppard, Gary Owensby, Woody Owensby, Ray Hawthorne and Jonathan Baker.

Honorary Pallbearers will be Pat Moore, Bill Maffet and Steve Nicholson.

