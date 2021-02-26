TROY — Curtis (Curt) Culbreath, 65, of 2607 Hamilton Road, the husband of Olethia Jones Culbreath, departed this life on Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021 at Self Regional Medical Center. He was born in Edgefield, SC, son of the late Eddie Culbreath, Sr. and the late Corine Dean Culbreath.
He was a 1974 graduate of Greenwood High School and he did further studies at Piedmont Technical College.
At an early age, he joined Antioch Baptist Church, where he was a faithful member serving as a Trustee. He was employed by Greenwood Mills and later Milliken of Johnston where he retired.
He is survived by; his wife, Olethia Jones Culbreath of the home; sons, Curtis (Jennifer) Culbreath, Jr. of Simpsonville, SC amd Eddie (Abiane) Culbreath of Parker, CO; daughter, Olivia (Andre) Bookman of Simpsonville, SC; 4 grandchildren; sisters, Jeanette Holmes and Ida Bryant of Edgefield, SC; brothers, Bennie (Leona) Culbreath of Edgefield, SC, Moses (Janet) Culbreath of Virginia Beach, VA, Joseph Culbreath of Aiken, SC and Michael Culbreath of Troy, SC; four sisters-in-law; three brothers-in-law and J.B. Jones - brother-in-law; nieces, nephews, other relatives and sorrowing friends.
A Celebration of life will 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021 at Antioch Baptist Church. Viewing will be 4-8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021 at the funeral home.
Butler and Sons Funeral Home, Saluda, SC, is assisting the family