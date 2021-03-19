Crystal Felicia Reed, 41, of 108 Hawkins Avenue, passed away on Sunday, March 14, 2021 at her home. Born in Greenwood, she was the daughter of James Odell Reid and Lorrie Williams Reed. She was of the Baptist Faith. She is preceded in death by two children, Alesha Makins and Arron Makins.
She leaves to cherish her memories, one son Jarrod Reed of Greenwood; one daughter, Arianna Makins of Greenwood; four brothers, Stanley (Tomorrow) Williams, Eric Reed, and James Reed Jr., all of Greenwood and Randy (Annie Mae) Williams of Anderson, SC; one sister, Tamicka Reed of Greenwood; a host of nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.
Graveside services will be 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 21, 2021 at Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Coronaca, conducted by Pastor Faye Johnson. Viewing will be held 1-6 p.m. on Saturday, March 20, 2021 at Robinson & Son Mortuary, Inc. Please be mindful and practice social distancing and wear a mask. Online condolences may be sent to robson@nctv.com. Arrangements are being handled by Robinson & Son Mortuary, Inc.