DONALDS — Crystal Bonds Dunlap, 64, of Donalds, SC, wife of Steve Dunlap, died Wednesday, December 29, 2021, at the Hospice House in Greenwood, SC. She was born in Clinton, SC, to the late Huey T. and Eunice Patterson Bonds.
Crystal received her Bachelor of Science degree from Lander College and a Master's in Environmental Science from Clemson University. A devoted educator, she taught at Emerald High School, Abbeville High School and Dixie High School. Crystal was also a former fitness instructor at Wellness Works in Greenwood, SC. She was a member of Greenville Presbyterian Church.
Crystal is survived by her husband of 40 years, Steve, of the home; son, Benjamin Drake Dunlap; daughter, Kylie Dunlap Hamrick (Jonathan) all of Graniteville, SC; three sisters, Karen Bonds of Greenwood, SC, Janet Abercrombie (Mark) of Laurens, SC and Bonni Lynn Lewis (Dwayne) of Simpsonville, SC; and two grandchildren, Molly Hamrick and Lena Hamrick.
The family will receive friends from 12:30-1:45 p.m. Friday in the sanctuary of Greenville Presbyterian Church. Memorial services will begin at 2 p.m. in the church with Rev. Jones Brewer officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests memorial contributions, in memory of Crystal, be sent to Greenville Presbyterian Church, PO Box 157, Donalds, SC 29638 or the Greater Abbeville Humane Society, c/o Barbara Freese, 200 Greenville, SC 29620.
