ABBEVILLE — Craig Williams Clark, 54, resident of 85 Lewis Clark Drive, Lake Secession, husband of Donna McCurry Clark, passed away Friday Oct. 16, 2020.
Born on Abbeville, SC Aug. 26, 1966 he was the son of Ira Dean Stone and the late Eddie Clark.
Craig was a straight-shooting, simple man. Although he was small (lovingly known as nugget by his family), he overcame so much in life, including being diagnosed with Cancer at a young age. He was a fighter, with a mouth almost as big as his heart. He was generous almost to fault, always giving without asking for anything in return. Craig never met a stranger, and found a friend in everyone who knows him. He was one of the hardest working men out there, and on weekends you could find him at Lake Secession, Busch Light in hand, coasting on the pontoon with his beloved wife and his Mattie-girl. He spent many happy days at local golf courses with friends and his uncle John. He adored his wife, and would have celebrated their 22nd anniversary the day after his passing. Craig will be missed by his many family members and countless friends.
Survivors include: His beloved wife Donna McCurry Clark of the home; his mother Ira Dean Stone and step-father Charles Stone of Abbeville, SC; step-mother Joyce Clark of Abbeville, SC; sister Ginger Crawford (Matt) of Abbeville, SC; half brother Trey Marsh (Whitney) of Columbia, SC; nephew Josh Smith (Andrea) of Greenville, SC; niece Kaitlin Smith of Hendersonville, NC.
Funeral services will be conducted Monday Oct. 19, 2020 at 2:00 PM in the Chandler Chapel at Chandler-Jackson Funeral Home with the Rev. John Butler officiating. The burial will follow in Lebanon Presbyterian Church Cemetery with Masonic Rites. Due to the COVID 19 Pandemic the wearing of a mask is mandatory to be admitted.
The family will receive friends Monday afternoon from 12 until 1:30 PM prior to services at the funeral home. The family is at the home of Mr. & Mrs. Charles Stone, 2171 Hwy. 72 West Abbeville, SC.
Memorials in memory of Craig may be made to Hospice of the Piedmont 408 West Alexander Ave. Greenwood, SC 29646 or to Lebanon Presbyterian Church, 698 Mt. Carmel Rd. Abbeville, SC 29620.
