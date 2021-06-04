Coy Turner
Coy Wilton Turner, 64, of La Port Drive, husband of Dianne Knight Turner, died Thursday, June 3, 2021 at his home.
Born in Edgefield County, he was a son of the late Luther Wedeman Turner and Ruth Marie Hall Turner. Coy was a truck driver. His hobbies included fishing, watching football, baseball and Nascar racing. He took pride in keeping his lawn manicured.
Coy is survived by his wife of the home; a son, Scotty Turner; daughters, Crystal McLeod of Green Sea and Michelle Horne of Conway; two sisters, Doris Fuentes of Newberry and Rosa Mae Nelson of Whitmire; a brother, Eddie Turner (Clara) of Troy; and grandchildren, Hannah McLeod and Breanna McLeod, both of Green Sea, River King and Hunter King, both of Conway, and Lakeland Carrol and Thomas Carrol, both of Aynor.
He was preceded in death by a sister, Anna Ruth Turner and a brother, Otis Turner.
A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Monday at the Harley Funeral Home Chapel, with the Rev. Ray Riddle officiating. The service will be livestreamed and can be viewed by visiting Coy’s life tribute page at www.harleyfuneralhome.com, where messages may also be left for the family.