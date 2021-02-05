Cortlandt Koonts
DUE WEST — Cortlandt “Corky” Morper Koonts, 93, wife of the late J. Calvin “Cal” Koonts, died peacefully Feb. 4, 2021, at Carolina Pines Hospital in Hartsville, SC. She was the first born child of the late Milton C. Morper, Sr. and Annie Louise Walton Morper of Archer, FL. She was preceded in death by her brother, Milton C. Harper, Jr., and her sister, Charlotte Morper Hollingworth. Corky, born March 7, 1927, graduated from Archer High School. She later graduated from Florida State University, where she received both her undergraduate and graduate degrees. Following graduation she moved to Due West, SC where she met her husband, Cal Koonts, of 52 years. Corky was a member of the faculty at Erskine College and Lander College, where she taught both piano and organ.
Corky had a deep faith in the Lord Jesus Christ. She became a member of the Due West Associate Reformed Presbyterian Church and served as church organist to many different churches in the Due West area. Corky was an active member of the Women’s Ministries of the Due West A.R.P. Church. She assisted and directed many church music conferences at the Bonclarken A.R.P. Church Retreat and Brevard Music Center in North Carolina.
Corky is survived by her son, Carlisle Woodson Koonts and his wife, Linda, of Hartsville, SC and her daughter, Camille Stein and her husband, John Stein, of Medford, NJ; she has seven grandchildren; Taylor Koonts, Cameron Koonts, JeNe’ New, Christopher Stein, Eric Stein, Caroline Stein, and Will Stein.
A 3:30 Graveside funeral service will be held at the Due West A.R.P. Church Cemetery on Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, with the Rev. Calvin Draffin officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in memory of Corky may be made to the Music Department of Erskine College, 2 Washington Street, Due West, SC 29639, or to the Due West A.R.P. Church, PO box 397, Due West, SC 29639.
