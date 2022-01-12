Corrie Holloway, 83, of 218 Cannon Road, wife of John C. Holloway, entered into eternal rest on Monday, January 10, 2022, at the Hospice House of Hospice and Palliative Care of the Piedmont. Born in Edgefield, South Carolina, she was the daughter of the late Willie Freeman and the late Corrie Brunson Freeman. She was raised by her stepmother, the late Lula Bell Freeman. She was a member of Bethel Bible Baptist Church, where she was a choir member before her health failed and mother of the church.
She leaves to cherish her memories, her loving husband of 65 years, John C. Holloway; one son, Pastor Randy (Bridget) Holloway of Greenwood, SC; three daughters, Sharon (James) Saxon of Greenwood, SC, Joretta (Johnny) Anderson of Newport News, VA, and Deborah (Donald) Parks of Greenwood, SC; a daughter-in-law, Mary Holloway of Lexington, SC; sixteen grandchildren; twenty-two, great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.
Services will be 1 p.m. on Saturday, January 15, 2022, at Bethel Bible Baptist Church, conducted by Rev. Randy Holloway. The family will receive friends an hour prior to service. Interment will follow at Greenwood Memorial Gardens. Viewing will be from 1-6 p.m. on January 14, 2022, at Robinson and Son Mortuary, Inc. Please be mindful and practice social distancing and wear a mask. Online condolences may be sent to robson@nctv.com. Arrangements are being handled by Robinson and Son Mortuary Inc.
