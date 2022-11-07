Cornelius S. Chamberlain Wanda Rinker Nov 7, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Cornelius S. ChamberlainCornelius S. Chamberlain, 29, of 230 East Cambridge Ave., entered into eternal rest on November 6, 2022. Arrangements are incomplete.The family is at the home of his grandmother, Maggie Wardlaw, 230 East Cambridge Apts. #216. Percival Tompkins Funeral Home is assisting the family. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Maggie Wardlaw Cornelius S. Chamberlain Percival Tompkins Funeral Home Arrangement Eternal Rest Most read stories Greenwood man charged in connection to stolen golf carts Police arrest Greenwood man in connection to October chase Greenwood man faces attempted murder charge Residents warn of screws in roadways Fuji gets back property leased from Greenwood County Lions Club members serve meals Club members join fishing tournament Mathews Lions Club participates in parade Rice Baptist Church hosts “Fall for Jesus” Festival Volunteers needed for Holiday Bags of Love project Lander alum to publish novel in 2023 SRH Foundation honors corporate donors Lander hosts annual Moonshine Run