Cornelius Cortez Williams, 53, of 243 Wisewood Circle, husband of Linda M. Williams, passed away on Wednesday, May 19, 2021 in Athens Georgia. He was born in Ninety Six, SC, October 22, 1967 a son of Nathaniel Chappelle and the late Carolyn Williams. He was a graduate of Ninety Six High School Class of 1985 and employed as a Rail Crew Driver for CSX Railroad. He was an avid Dallas Cowboy Fan and loved to grill and garden.
Surviving is his wife Linda of the home, his father, Nathaniel Chappelle of Seattle, WA; one son Antonio Jones of Greenwood; three daughters, Taja Hawkins of Brooklyn, NY, Jaqueisha Wallace and Kiara Martin of Greenwood; one brother, Jonathan Chappelle of Seattle Washington; four sisters, Claire Chappelle and Michaela Chappelle of Seattle, WA, Felicia Chappelle of Randallstown, MD, and Chelsea Williams of Greenwood, SC; one special niece, Richardra Williams Thackson; one special nephew, Markeus Williams; seven grandchildren and a host of other nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Tabernacle Baptist Church, with Reverend Marvin Hughes officiating and Rev. Dr. Derrick Scott presiding. Mr. Williams will be placed in the church at 1p.m. Burial will be in Greenwood Memorial Gardens. Public viewing will be from 1-6 p.m. Monday May 24, 2021
Pall bearers and flower bearers will be friends of the family.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.percivaltompkinsfh.com.
The family is at the home and ask that you please be mindful of social distancing and wear a mask.