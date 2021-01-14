NINETY SIX — Coris Darnell Louden, 60, of 2421 Louden Road, husband of Olgethia Louden, passed away on Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at his home. Born in Greenwood County, he was the son of the late Rev. Henderson Louden Sr. and the late Johnnie Mae Brooks Louden. He was a member of Mt. Pleasant A.M.E Church, where he served as a Steward and Trustee. He worked as a paint supervisor at Lander University and was employed with Food Lion, South Greenwood for over 30 years. He received his Bachelors of Arts Degree from Allen University. He was a member of the Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc. He was preceded in death by a brother, Henderson Louden Jr.
He leaves to cherish his memories, his loving wife of the home of 37 years; three sons, Laboris (Anita) Louden of Powder Springs, Ga, Brian Louden of Greenwood, SC, and Anthony (Jordan) Louden of Simpsonville, SC; one brother, Darnell (Marvette) Louden of Ninety Six, SC; one sister-in-law, Lou Louden of Newberry, SC; four grandchildren; two nieces that were raised in his childhood home, Carletha (Travis) Williams and Charlene Louden and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
Graveside services will be Monday, January 18, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Marshall Chapel Baptist Church on Louden Road, conducted by Rev. Dr. Derrick Scott, Presiding Elder Abbeville/Greenwood District. Viewing will be held 1-6 p.m. on Sunday, January 17, 2021 at Robinson & Son Mortuary, Inc. Please consider donating to Mt. Pleasant AME Church in Ninety Six, SC, PO Box 144, Ninety Six, SC, 29666 or The Coris & Olgethia Louden Scholarship Fund at Lander University, made payable to the Lander Foundation, 320 Stanley Avenue, Greenwood, SC 29649. Please be mindful and practice social distancing and wear a mask. Online condolences may be sent to robson@nctv.com. Arrangements are being handled by Robinson & Son Mortuary, Inc.