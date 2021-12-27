Corine Saxton Elledge

WARE SHOALS — Corine Mary Elledge, 87, formerly of E. Honea Path St., widow of James Robert Elledge, died Monday, December 27, 2021 at Wesley Commons in Greenwood.

Born in Elberton, GA, she was a daughter of the late Henry and Grace Mihak Saxton, She was a member of the Ware Shoals Pentecostal Holiness Church and was retired from Riegel Textile Co.

Surviving are two sons, Charles Elledge (Judy) of Ware Shoals and Ray Elledge (Gail) of Ware Shoals, three daughters Julia Elaine Conyers (Barry) of Greenwood, Joyce Ann Bowlin (Kenneth) of Statesville, NC, and Tammy Jean Morrison (Devon) of Hickory, NC, two sisters, Gladys Victory and Brenda Voiselle, both of Greenwood, eight grandchildren, seventeen great-grandchildren, and eight great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband she was predeceased by a son James Robert Ellege, Jr. a brother, Eugene Saxton, a sister, Rita Saxton, and a granddaughter, Ashlyn Nichole Buff.

Funeral services will be held at noon on Thursday, December 30, 2021 at Parker-White Funeral Home Chapel, with Rev. Anthony Irby officiating. Burial will follow in Oakbrook Memorial Park.

The family is at the home of a son, Charles Elledge, 215 Walker Road, Ware Shoals, SC 29692 and will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday at Parker-White Funeral Home, Ware Shoals.

Online condolences may be made at www.ParkerWhitePruitt.com

Tags