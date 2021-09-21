HODGES — Coretta Guinn, 80, resident of Hodges, wife of Gene S. Guinn, passed away Sunday, September 19, 2021, at Self Regional Hospital.
Born November 29, 1940, in Sydney, OH, she was a daughter of the late Thomas and Elva Allen Kirby Ratliff. She was the co-owner and operator of the Expo 300 Bowling Alley in Greenwood for over 30 Years.
Surviving in addition to her husband of the home are two daughters, Michelle White of Greenwood and Lisa (Steve) Moore of Hodges; a son, Curt (Peggy) Guinn of Hodges; four grandchildren, Brandon White, Jessica Moore, Christopher (Aundrea) Moore, and ChelSea White (Michael Campbell); three great-grandchildren, CharLeigh White, Brody Moore, and Zachary Moore; and a sister, Verinda Bryant of Kansas City, MO.
She was predeceased by two brothers, Lynn Ratliff and Alvin Ratliff.
Funeral services will be conducted at 3:30 p.m. Friday from the Blyth Funeral Home Chapel, with Rev. Alvin Hodges officiating.
Entombment will follow at Oakbrook Memorial Park Mausoleum.
Pallbearers will be Brandon White, Christopher Moore, Jessica Moore, ChelSea White, Vince Dibona, Chris Lindley, Ricky McAllister, and Michael Campbell.
The family will receive friends from 2-3:30 Friday afternoon at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, 1901 Brunswick Ave., NC, 28207 or the Alzheimer's Association, 123 W. Antrim Drive, Greenville, SC 29607.
For online condolences, please visit www.blythfuneralhome.com.
Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the Guinn family.