Coral Rosalie Otterson Hutira, 81, widow of John Michael Hutira, passed away Wednesday, January 6, 2021 at Emerald Gardens.
Born March 12, 1939 in Detroit, MI, she was a daughter of the late Claire and Eileen Lane Otterson. She was a graduate of Nativity High School in Detroit and has made her home in Greenwood since 1996. Mrs. Hutira was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church and was an avid golfer and bowler. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family.
Surviving are her three daughters, Karen Piontek and husband Randy of Greenwood, SC, Nancy Howard of Little River, SC and Diane Morfe and husband Syl of Milford, MI; grandchildren, Garrett, Amelia and Samantha Morfe, Lauren and Austin Howard, Christopher, Nicholas Andrew and Joseph Piontek and Stephanie Piontek Sandifer; three great-grandchildren, Halle and Davis Piontek and Madison Sandifer; one sister, Sharon Mowery of Houghton Lake, MI.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, January 11, 2020, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church with Rev. Father Timothy Tebalt officiating.
Entombment will be in Oakbrook Memorial Park Mausoleum.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 915 Mathis Road, Greenwood, SC 29649.
