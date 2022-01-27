Cora Lee Coates of 411 Bintage Road, departed this life on Monday, January 24, 2022 at Self Regional HealthCare.

She was born in Edgefield County, SC, July 7, 1947, daughter of the late Arthur Coates, Sr. and the late Flora Dobbs Coates.

She was a member of Willow Spring Baptist Church. Cora Lee received her education in the public schools of Saluda County, South Carolina, where she was a member of Riverside High School Class of 1969 and a retired textile worker.

Leaving to honor and cherish her memory; two daughters, Tuwanda Coates and Charlene Coates, both of Greenwood, SC; brothers, James (Anita) Coates of North Augusta, SC, and Theodore Coates of Greenwood, SC; sisters, Sarah Coates and Earnestine (Sandy) Dendy, both of Greenwood, SC, Deloris Tolbert of Saluda, SC and Alberta Graham of North Augusta, SC; sister-in-law, Marie Coates of Saluda, SC: nieces, nephews, other relatives and sorrowing friends.

A Celebration of her life will be 1 p.m. Sunday, January 30, 2022 at the Willow Spring Baptist Church, conducted by the pastor Reverend Anthony Gordon. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The body will be placed in the church at 12:30 p.m. Viewing will be 2-7 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

Butler and Sons Funeral Home, Saluda is in charge. www.butlerandsonsfuneralhome.com