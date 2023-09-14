Consuela D. "Connie" Seigler Wanda Rinker Sep 14, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Consuela D. ‘Connie’ SeiglerABBEVILLE — Consuela Denise “Connie” Seigler, 51, of Abbeville, passed away on September 11, 2023, at her home. Harris Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Abbeville is assisting the Seigler family. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most read stories Greenwood restaurants fluctuate in DHEC scores for August Ware Shoals pays $85K to apparent scammer, SLED investigating Abbeville residents step out for faith Greenwood man sentenced to 25 years in 2020 shooting Woman wins $100,000 from lottery ticket at Greenwood store PCAG loses to Union Christian Day School Hoffman named to Lander Foundation posts PCAG wins over Barnes Academy HSOG recognizes De Barros as Volunteer of the Month Donna Knight’s love of history at the heart of her work, volunteerism Swinging Hatters of the Falls celebrates 20th anniversary CommUniversity draws large crowd Shurdens awarded Yard of the Month for September