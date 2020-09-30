Conrad Painter
Thomas Conrad Painter, 75, of Greenwood, husband of Kimberly White Painter, passed away Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Self Regional Medical Center.
Born in Greenwood, he was a son of the late Thomas Spain Painter, Jr. and Mary Ruth Turner Painter. Conrad was a retired Perry Correctional Institute Officer and US Air Force Veteran, serving during the Vietnam War. He liked to travel, especially driving on the open road to unknown destinations. He was an animal lover, with a special soft spot for his dog, Thunder. He will be remembered for his tall tales and the jokes he liked to play on others.
Surviving in addition to his wife, Kim, of the home are his daughter, Kimberly Painter Titus (Scott); stepdaughters, Emily Temple (Riv) and Kasey Tucker; sisters Mary Ann Kilpatrick (Joe), Evealie Reeves (Bill), and Sherry Dunn (Richard); brothers, Ralph (Joy) and Kerry (Sabine) Painter; and grandchildren Evan Spain, Lauren Elizabeth, Carolina Grace, Sawyer Easton, Rosemary Grace, Everett Glenn, AdaBelle Faith and Ira Tucker.
He was preceded in death by a sister, Patricia Jane Joneson and a brother, Thomas Spain Painter, III.
A memorial service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Friday at the Harley Funeral Home Chapel with Ralph Painter officiating. The service will be live streamed by visiting Conrad’s life tribute page at www.harleyfuneralhome.com, where you can live messages for the family. Inurnment will follow at Elmwood Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 2:00 — 3:00 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to Greenwood Humane Society (www.gwdhumanesociety.org).
The family members will be at their respective homes.