NINETY SIX — Connie Walker Oliver, 67, of 19 Bolt Circle, widow of Willie B. Oliver, entered into eternal rest on Thursday, March 31, 2022, at Self Regional Healthcare. Born in Greenwood, South Carolina she was the daughter of the late Wheeler Cook and the late Eunice Irene Campbell Walker. She is preceded in death by two brothers, Tracy L. Oliver and Stacy L. Oliver, and three sisters, Lou Helen Jones, Patricia Williams, and Kathlyne Kanard Jones.

She leaves to cherish her memories, a daughter, Felicia (Danny) Rhodes of Charlotte, NC; two sisters, Bessie Walker Jones, and Shelia (Kenneth) Reynolds, both of Greenwood; two grandchildren; four great grandchildren; and a host of nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.

A Celebration of Life service will be scheduled for a later date. Arrangements are being handled by Robinson & Son Mortuary, Inc.