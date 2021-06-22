Connie Gilchrist
WARE SHOALS — Connie Marler Gilchrist, 71, of 7 Cedar Street, Ware Shoals, passed away Monday, June 21, 2021 at Hospice and Palliative Care of the Piedmont.
Born in Abbeville, she was the daughter of the late Niron and Dorothy Marler. She earned her associate degree in nursing from Piedmont Technical College. She was a L.P.N. at McCormick State Prison and was of the Baptist faith.
Surviving are her children, Kathy Enlow (Eric) of Due West and James Gilchrist, Jr. of Callison; three grandchildren, Nichole Gilchrist, Taylor Gillion, and Conner Greer; and three great grandchildren, Aedyn Gillion, Paisley Gillion and Maverick Gillion.
A visitation will be held on Thursday from 3:00 — 7:00 p.m. at the home of her daughter, Kathy, 7 College Street, Due West, SC 29639.
Memorials may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of the Piedmont, 408 W Alexander Avenue, Greenwood, SC 29646.
Harley Funeral Home and Crematory (www.harleyfuneralhome.com) is in charge of the arrangements.