Connie E. Fortner, 72, resident of Hunter's Creek, husband of Joyce Garrett Fortner, passed away Saturday, March 19, 2022, at Self Regional Medical Center.

Born June 16, 1949, in Anderson, he was the son of the late Rev. Elbert Freeman Fortner and Laura Bell Timmerman Fortner. A 1967 graduate of T.L. Hanna High School, he was also a 1971 graduate of Lenoir-Ryan College. Connie was a retired Allstate Insurance Agent, having his own agency for more than 25 years.

A member of South Main Baptist Church, he was also a member of Gideons International.

Surviving in addition to his wife of the home are seven children, Brad Fortner of Fountain Inn, Christopher Fortner of Washington, DC, Amy Nelson and husband Jonathan of Orlando, FL, Cory Wilson and wife Leah, Jonathan Wilson and wife Christine, Patrick Wilson and wife Jamie and Rebecca Gary and husband Dillon, all of Greenwood; two sisters, Rebecca Pope and husband Hennies, Sr. of Winnsboro, and Lori Todd and husband Mike, of Spartanburg; ten grandchildren, Calvin and Davis Nelson; Nate, Josie, Macy and Cole Wilson; Caleb and Preston White; Avery Wilson and Everett Gary.

Funeral services will be conducted 3:00 pm Tuesday at South Main Baptist Church with Rev. Dr. Toby Frost and Rev. Andy Roberson officiating.

The family is at the home in Hunter's Creek and will receive friends in the Connecting Place of the church from 2 to 3 Tuesday afternoon.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Kidney Fund, 6110 Executive Blvd, Suite 1010, Rockville, MD 20852, or South Main Baptist Church, P.O. Box 1093, Greenwood, SC 29648.

For online condolences, please visit www.blythfuneralhome.com.

Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the Fortner family with arrangements.

Tags