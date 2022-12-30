Connie DeVue Mosley Rogers
Connie DeVue Mosley Rogers, 78, resident of Par Place, wife of Wayne Irvin Rogers, passed away Friday, December 30, 2022, at Self Regional Healthcare.
Updated: December 30, 2022 @ 8:32 pm
Born October 14, 1944, in Greenwood, SC, she was a daughter of the late Paul Mosley and Blanche Owings Mosley Holsonback. She was a 1962 graduate of Greenwood High School.
She was a member of Crossway Community Church and a former member of Rice Memorial Baptist Church.
Surviving in addition to her husband of the home are a son, Jeffrey Wayne (Pam) of Greenwood; a daughter, Karen DeVue (Johnathan) Ashley of Ninety Six; four grandchildren, Hailee DeVue Ashley, Granite William Ashley, both of Ninety Six, Kristina L. Graham, and Brandon Langley, both of Greenwood; five great-grandchildren, Trey Langley, Jadan Farah, Addison Farah, Chase Graham, and Kaz Jace Langley; and her beloved dog, Lucy.
She was predeceased by a son, David Andrew “Andy” Rogers.
A memorial service will be conducted at 3 p.m. Tuesday at Blyth Funeral Home Chapel, with Rev. Alvin Hodges officiating.
A private burial will be at Greenwood Memorial Gardens.
Pallbearers will be Jeffrey Rogers, Johnathan Ashley, Mitchell Rogers, George Rogers, Michael Saggus, and Steve Lloyd
The family is at the home in Hunters Creek and will receive friends at the funeral home 1:30-3:00 Tuesday afternoon.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont, 408 W. Alexander Ave. Greenwood, SC 29646.
For online condolences, please visit www.blythfuneralhome.com.
Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the Rogers family.
