Connie Chappell Goode
ANDERSON — Connie Goode, 64, of Annandale Drive, Anderson, SC, departed this walk of life Saturday, March 27, 2021 at Hospice of the Upstate, Inc. in Anderson, SC. Born March 04, 1957, she was the daughter of the late Osborne Delano Chappelle Sr. and the late Gladys Beatrice Goode Chappell.
Connie Goode attended Greenwood High School Class of 1975 and was employed at Greenwood Mills and Milliken & Company in Abbeville, SC.
Connie leaves to cherish her memories two loving daughters, Heather (Juvan) Julie, of Cape Town, South Africa and Ricca Chappell, of Greenville, SC; the love of her life Albert Smith, of Anderson, SC; one brother, Osborne Delano “Rick” Chappell Jr., of Atlanta, GA; one grandson who was the light of her life, Amarri Choice, of Greenville, SC; one niece Ashia Chappelle, of Atlanta, GA; two aunts Geneva (Effie) Bolden, of Greenwood, SC, and Della “Cassie” (Daniel) Goode, of Queens, New York and a host of cousins and friends.
Graveside services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, April 10, 2021 at Oakbrook Memorial Park, with Minister Robert Allen officiating. Public viewing will be Friday from 1-6 p.m. at the funeral home and at the cemetery from 10:30 until 11 a.m. The family is at their respective homes.
Percival Tompkins Funeral Home is honored to serve the Goode family.