HODGES — Connie Brown Babb, 71, resident of Morgan Road, Hodges, wife of Donnie Michael Babb, passed away Wednesday, September 1, 2021 at her home.
Born in Greenwood, August 9, 1950, she was a daughter of the late William Kenneth "Bud" Brown and Louise Scott Brown. Connie was a 1968 graduate of Ware Shoals High School and retired from Greenwood County EMS Billing Department. She was a member of Hodges United Methodist Church.
Surviving in addition to her husband of the home are three children, Brannon Babb and wife Susan of Honea Path, Stephanie Babb Chadwick of Greenwood and Scott Babb of Hodges; five grandchildren, Branson and Audriana Chadwick and McKenzie, Luke and Tyler Babb; three sisters, Sandra Brown Nickles and Brenda Brown Galloway and husband Harold, all of Greenwood, and Vicky Reeves and husband Grant of Awendaw, SC; one brother, Art Brown and wife Mitzi of Donalds and close cousin and friend, Donna Knight. She was predeceased by a brother-in-law, Larry Nickles.
Memorial services will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Hodges United Methodist Church, with Rev. Ashley McCoy-Bruce officiating. Those attending the service are asked to please wear masks while at the church.
Private family burial will be in Greenwood Memorial Gardens prior to the service.
The family is at the home on Morgan Road and will receive friends at the church immediately following the service.
Memorials may be made to Hodges United Methodist Church, PO Box 236, Hodges, SC 29653.
For online condolences visit www.blythfuneralhome.com.
Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the Babb family.