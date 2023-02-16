ABBEVILLE — Colonel Roger Mark Hall, USAF, (Ret.), 80, of Abbeville, SC, husband of Mary Alice Hannah Hall, died Tuesday, February 14, 2023, at his residence. He was born September 10, 1942 in the Nation Community of Abbeville County to the late James Bruce 'JB' Hall, Jr. and Dorris Sternenberg Hall.
Colonel Hall began his education at Antreville and Lowndesville Elementary schools, graduating from Calhoun Falls High School, Class of 1960. He continued his education at Clemson A&M College, receiving a BA in Electrical Engineering in 1964. Colonel Hall received his MA in Electrical Engineering from the Air Force Institute of Technology at Wright-Patterson AFB, OH in 1972-74.
Colonel Hall proudly served his country in the United States Air Force for more than 26 years, including active duty as a fighter pilot during the Vietnam War. After attaining the rank of Colonel, he retired from the USAF on July 31, 1991.
Following his retirement, Colonel Hall returned to his hometown of Abbeville and began employment with the City of Abbeville as Director of Public Utilities in July 1991, retiring in 2008. He also worked in his son's land clearing business. Colonel Hall never stopped working, volunteering with Habitat for Humanity and the Abbeville Presbyterian Church project. He was employed with an engineering company as utility project inspector on multiple jobs, 2008-2015. Colonel Hall returned to the City of Abbeville as Interim Utility Director, 2015-2018, retiring for a second time. He again worked with an engineering company as utility project inspector, 2020-2021.
Colonel Hall served his community on the Board of Directors for Hope South Credit Union for over 20 years, often serving as Chairman of the Board. He also served on the Freshwater Coast Community Foundation. Colonel Hall was a member of Abbeville Presbyterian Church, having been involved as Session Member and Treasurer.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, James Bruce (JB) Hall, III and Chris Hall and a much-loved bonus grandson, Colton Seymore.
Colonel Hall is survived by his beloved wife of 56 plus years, Mary Alice, of the home; son, Timothy M. Hall (Cindy) of Abbeville, SC; daughter, Allison J. Hall (Kendal) of Taylors, SC; grandson, Brayden C. Hall (Sabrina) of Abbeville, SC; great-grandson, Boone C. Hall; and two sisters, Trudy Crittendon (Jim) of Anderson, SC and Judy Metzler (Russ) of Zionsville, Indiana.
The family will receive friends 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, February 18, 2023 in the Telford Parlor of Abbeville Presbyterian Church. Funeral services for Colonel Hall will begin at 1:30 p.m. in the church sanctuary, with the Reverend Stan Colbert officiating. Burial will follow in Greenwood Memorial Gardens with full military honors.
The family is at the home.
Memorial contributions in memory of Colonel Hall, may be sent to Abbeville Presbyterian Church General Fund, 301 N. Main Street, Abbeville, SC 29620 or Hospice and Palliative Care of the Piedmont, 408 W. Alexander Ave., Greenwood, SC 29646.