Colonel Roger Mark Hall USAF (Ret.)

ABBEVILLE — Colonel Roger Mark Hall, USAF, (Ret.), 80, of Abbeville, SC, husband of Mary Alice Hannah Hall, died Tuesday, February 14, 2023, at his residence. He was born September 10, 1942 in the Nation Community of Abbeville County to the late James Bruce 'JB' Hall, Jr. and Dorris Sternenberg Hall.

Colonel Hall began his education at Antreville and Lowndesville Elementary schools, graduating from Calhoun Falls High School, Class of 1960. He continued his education at Clemson A&M College, receiving a BA in Electrical Engineering in 1964. Colonel Hall received his MA in Electrical Engineering from the Air Force Institute of Technology at Wright-Patterson AFB, OH in 1972-74.