Colonel Robert Lander, Ret.

ABBEVILLE — Ret. Colonel Robert B. Lander, 91, resident of The Renaissance in Due West, SC, widower of Tommie Stroud Lander, passed away Saturday March 11, 2023 at The Renaissance.

Born in Abbeville, SC, he was the son of the late William Jones Lander and Annie Cheathan Lander Wood.

Survivors include a son Robert Bartlette Lander (Carol) of Atlanta, Georgia; a daughter Suzanne Chudejova (Zbynek Chude) of Taylors, SC; two grandsons John and Ben Land.

Graveside services will be conducted Saturday March 18, 2023 at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens at 2 p.m., with the Rev. Brandon Fulmer officiating with Full Military Honors.

Memorials on memory of Colonel Lander may be made to Main St. United Methodist Church, PO Box 656 Abbeville, SC 29620.

Online condolences may be made to the Lander family by visiting www.chandlerjacksonfh.com

The Chandler-Jackson Funeral Home and Cremation Services is assisting the Lander family.