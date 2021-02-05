Collins Terry
Collins Terry was born August 22, 1931 and died on January 25, 2021 at Self Regional Healthcare.
He was the son of the late John Henry Terry and Sarah Collins Terry.
He is proceeded in death by his first wife Catherine Cannon Terry and one son, Larry Terry.
He’s a retired veteran of the Korean War and a member of the Mt. Pisgah Lodge #419. He served as Chairman of the Deacon Board at Second Damascus Baptist Church.
He leave to cherish his memories, his second wife, Eloise Lagroon Terry, a daughter, Earnestine Terry, a step son, Rev. James E. (Lorene) McKee, Sr., four sisters, one brother and a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Graveside service will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Sunday, February 7, 2021 at Second Damascus Baptist Church Cemetery.