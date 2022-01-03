Coleman Orlando Williamson

Coleman Orlando Williamson, 86, resident of 421 Ligion Road, died Sunday, January 2, 2022, at his home.

He was born on September 24, 1935 to the late Clyde and Elza Johnson Williamson in Tignall, Georgia. The family moved to Greenwood when he was a young child, and attended school here and college at New York University in New York.

Coleman was a well-known interior designer for many years until he decided to venture into his second love gardening. He studied landscaping and garden design in England then opened his own garden design business which he ran until his health began to fail. He was the original force that started the City Gardner. He was a member of the Audubon Society and was on the Cokesbury College Committee.

He was predeceased in death by two brothers, Curtis and Kenneth Williamson.

He was the last member of his immediate family but survived by five nieces.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

