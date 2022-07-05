Cole Bleckley

Thomas Cole Bleckley, 74, of Greenwood, widower of Virginia “Ginny” Billings Bleckley, passed away Sunday, July 3, 2022.

Born in Clayton, GA; he was a son of the late Thomas Cleon Bleckley, Jr. and Doris Marguerite Cole Bleckley. Cole was a graduate of Myrtle Beach High School class of 1966. He received his bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Journalism from the University of South Carolina in 1976 and continued his education with Elim Bible Institute in 2003. Cole was a former radio programmer and announcer with WTND in Orangeburg and was also a teacher at East Side Christian School and Community Christian Academy. He was very strong in his Christian faith. Cole was a charter member of Greenwood Presbyterian Church and most recently attended New Covenant.

Surviving are his children, Mark (Sarah) Bleckley and Allison (Matthew) Herschede; a brother, Paul (Linda) Bleckley; a sister, Deborah (Jerry) Dickey; and five grandchildren, Diana, Aidan and Adrian Herschede, Christopher and Nicholas Bleckley.

Services will be held at 6 p.m. on Thursday at Harley Funeral Home Chapel. Private burial will be in Rabun Memory Park, Tiger, GA.

The family will receive friends before the service at the funeral home from 5-6 p.m.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Salvation Army.

Messages and condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.harleyfuneralhome.com

