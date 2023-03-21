Clyde William Harmon
Clyde William Harmon, 98, resident of 108 Pine Circle, widower of Ruth Boozer Harmon, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Saturday, March 18, 2023.
Born October 11, 1924, in Spindale, NC, he was a son of the late Curtis Crawford Harmon and Linda Yelton Harmon Grover. He graduated from Mt. Vernon High School in Rutherfordton, NC, and was a World War II veteran. Clyde served in the United States Navy in active duty aboard the the USS Karnes for three years. His unit was part of the Normandy invasion June 6, 1944.
Following the war, Clyde relocated to Greenwood, where he met Ruth Boozer. They were married April 10, 1948 and were two weeks away from their 70th anniversary when Ruth passed away March 28, 2018. Clyde was employed by E.H. Hines Construction for four years. Clyde retired from Rainbow Sign Company as Vice President and General Manager where he worked for 68 years alongside his brother Jim and later his nephew Curt.
Clyde was a charter member and former Deacon of Rice Memorial Baptist Church. He was a former member of Greenwood Moose Lodge and a member of the VFW. Clyde was a loyal fan and supporter of the South Carolina Gamecocks having been a member of The Gamecock Club for 66 years.
He was a loving and devoted husband, father, and grandfather.
Clyde is survived by his two daughters, Gay Harmon-Marshall (Walter) of Greenwood, Jan Harmon Stroud (Jimmy) of Simpsonville; grandson, Parker Harmon Stroud of Memphis, TN. Parker was his pride and joy, and Clyde embraced the role of “Papa”. He is also survived by his brother-in-law, Howard Brown of Jacksonville, FL; his nephews, Curt Harmon of Columbia, SC, John Harmon of Hernando, MS; a niece, Vicky Collins of Greenwood; and his little five pound toy fox terrier, Snickers, who was his constant companion.
In addition to his wife and his parents, he was also predeceased by his sisters, Agnes E. Harmon and Hazel H. Brown; and his brothers, Jim Harmon and Crawford Harmon.
Gay and Jan want to express their sincere gratitude to Dr. John Holman for the excellent care he gave their daddy for 30 plus years.
Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Friday at Rice Memorial Baptist Church, with Rev. Alvin Hodges officiating. Pallbearers will be Heath Watterson, Reed Watterson, George Davis, Charles Sayer, Regan Marshall, and Sammy Davis. Prior to the service the family will receive friends at the church noon-1 Friday afternoon. Burial will follow at Oakbrook Memorial Park. The family is at the home.
Memorials may be made to Rice Memorial Baptist Church, 1975 Highway 72 West, Greenwood, SC 29649 or to The Humane Society of Greenwood, PO Box 49776, Greenwood, SC 29649.
