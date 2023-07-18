Clyde Mack Wanda Rinker Jul 18, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save WATERLOO — Clyde Mack, 89, of Waterloo, widower of Margaret "Maggie" Vaughn Mack, passed away Sunday, July 16, 2023 at his home.Harley Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of the arrangements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most read stories Greenwood man dies after bicycle collides with vehicle Coroner IDs second inmate found dead at detention center Columbia man faces charges in Uptown robbery Greenwood man's 2021 murder charges dismissed, new suspect charged Greenwood police respond to mental health emergency Lander scores highest on NCLEX scores for BSN graduates Lander graduate lands emerging artist grant Connie Maxwell Children’s Ministries selected as one of 100 Lowe’s Hometowns Ed Gidewall appointed as Senior Pastor of Connie Maxwell Baptist Church NHC celebrates their heroes GGC scholarship honoring retired physician benefits students Karlie Hill July Yard of the Month Camp WaBak celebrates 75 Years