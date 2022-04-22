STONE MOUNTAIN, GA — Clyde "Eddie" Poore, aged 82, of Stone Mountain, previously resided in North Augusta, SC, for 40 years. Mr. Poore passed away Wednesday, January 26, 2022 with his youngest son, Frank Poore by his side. Mr. Poore was in hospice care for 5 months. Mr. Poore was born on Sunday, October 1, 1939 to Frank E. Poore and Pauline Childs Poore in Elberton, GA,
He was preceded in death by his parents, 1 brother, 4 sisters, and 1 nephew. He served in United States Army for 20 years and he also served one tour in Vietnam. He retired as Sergeant First Class. He was a member of the VFW and American Legion. He loved Georgia football, Atlanta Braves, current event news, and working in the yard. He is survived by his longtime companion and friend, Iris Scoggins of North Augusta, SC; 3 sons, Kevin M. Poore of Bacliffe, Texas, Charles A. Poore of Andalusia, AL, Frank E. Poore of Stone Mountain, GA; 4 stepchildren, John Hustus Jr. of Columbia, SC, Tommy Hustus of Mocksville, NC, Robert Hustus of Columbia, SC, and Patricia Mullis of Campobello, SC; and 3 grandchildren Joshua Campbell, Lydia Poore, and Noah Poore, all of Andalusia, AL.
His service will be Friday, April 29, 2022 at 12:30 p.m., with honors by United States Army at Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, Georgia.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Clyde's honor to Georgia Dementia Spotlight Foundation or the Elizabeth Dole Foundation, an organization that works to support military and veteran caregivers. To learn more about the foundation or make a donation in his honor please visit, hiddenheroes.org. Wages & Sons Funeral Home 1040 Main Street, Stone Mountain, Georgia 30083.
