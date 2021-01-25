Clyde Blizzard
Clyde James Blizzard, 76, resident of Greenwood, husband of Lina Riley Blizzard, passed away Sunday, January 24, 2021 at Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont.
Born March 3, 1944, in Greenwood, he was a son of the late Ernest James and Eula Tench Blizzard. He was a US Navy veteran and retired from the Greenwood Mills Mathews plant.
Mr. Blizzard was a member of Hodges United Methodist Church, the Foothills Emmaus Community and the Disabled American Veterans. He also volunteered for Habitat for Humanity, Red Bird Mission Project, and Salkehatchie Summer Services.
Surviving in addition to his wife are his son, Travis J. (Melissa) Blizzard of Greenwood and his daughter, Sara (Paul) O’Dell of Greenwood; and three grandchildren, Thomas Sloan O’Dell, Michael James Blizzard and Gabriel Ethan Blizzard.
Mr. Blizzard was predeceased by one brother, Carson Blizzard and one grandson, James Patrick O’Dell.
Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Wednesday from the Blyth Funeral Home Chapel, with Rev. Ashley McCoy-Bruce and Rev. R.T. Bowling, III officiating. The service will be livestreamed and can be viewed by visiting Mr. Blizzard’s Tribute Wall at www.blythfuneralhome.com
Burial will follow in Greenwood Memorials Gardens.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 5-6:30 p.m. Tuesday evening.
Pallbearers will be Hunter Light, Harrison Light, Carson Light, Wilson Light, Lang Nickles, John Snead and Kenneth Walden.
Honorary pallbearers will be the men of Hodges United Methodist Church and Habitat for Humanity volunteers.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hodges U.M.C., PO Box 236, Hodges, SC 29653 or to Habitat for Humanity, PO Box 68, Greenwood, SC 29648.
The family would like to thank the staff of Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont for their care and compassion during Mr. Blizzard’s illness.
For online condolences, please visit www.blythfuneralhome.com
Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the Blizzard family.